The fallout from the BBC’s Martin Bashir debacle continues. How could they possibly have re-employed the tainted journalist in 2016 when senior managers knew he had got someone to forge bank statements to secure that interview with Princess Diana? At least the Gods must have had a good laugh when the corporation promoted Bashir to religion editor because they were impressed by his “grasp of theology”. Bashir is to ethics what Bingo, my cockerpoo, is to gateposts.