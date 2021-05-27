Humble Bundle Drops Two Amazing Gaming Bundles
TEKKEN 7 - Standard Edition. The other amazing bundle is the Humble RPG Book Bundle: Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary by Paizo (affiliate link). As you would guess, this bundle offers tons of stuff (valued at up to $425) for those who want to play Pathfinder 2E. For as little as $5 you can get digital copies of the core rulebook and many other books with the Pathfinder Bestiary, GM Screen, and more are available at higher tiers. If you spend $35, you’ll even get a physical copy of the Bestiary (shipping not included). Each purchase of this bundle will go to supporting Stop AAPI Hate. This bundle will run through June 10.geektyrant.com