Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Humble Bundle Drops Two Amazing Gaming Bundles

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEKKEN 7 - Standard Edition. The other amazing bundle is the Humble RPG Book Bundle: Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary by Paizo (affiliate link). As you would guess, this bundle offers tons of stuff (valued at up to $425) for those who want to play Pathfinder 2E. For as little as $5 you can get digital copies of the core rulebook and many other books with the Pathfinder Bestiary, GM Screen, and more are available at higher tiers. If you spend $35, you’ll even get a physical copy of the Bestiary (shipping not included). Each purchase of this bundle will go to supporting Stop AAPI Hate. This bundle will run through June 10.

geektyrant.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humble Bundle#Gaming#Digital Edition#Complete Edition#Tekken 7#Katamari Damacy Reroll#Berseria Katamari Damacy#Pathfinder#Gm Screen#Aapi#Tekken#Bandai Namco Bundle#Amazing Bundles#Gamers#Standard Edition Tales#Digital Copies#Games#Tales Of Zestiria#Books#Affiliate Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

The Humble Bundle Best of Bandai Namco is live, helluva package

That’s a nice bundle. Check out the goods below. Humble has teamed up with BANDAI NAMCO to release its newest video game bundle, the Humble Best of BANDAI NAMCO Bundle, now live on Humble Bundle through June 2, 2021. The bundle features up to $394 worth of popular games including Code Vein, Project Cars 3 and TEKKEN 7 – Standard Edition. Additionally, each purchase of this bundle will support a charity of the purchaser’s choice. The full list of games can be found below:
Video GamesGamespot

Learn Game Development At A Price You Choose With This Epic Bundle

Game development is an exciting field with potentially huge upshot as a career path. Whether pursued professionally or just for fun, learning how to program is a rewarding process for anyone into gaming or software development. But learning can also be challenging. Lots of would-be developers attend four year institutions or bootcamps just to learn the requisite skills. Both of these can get pricey. However thanks to bourgeoning e-learning platforms, learning game development is more within reach than ever.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

UK retailer Game is currently selling PlayStation 5 console bundles online

UK retailer Game is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The PS5 digital edition is available standalone for £359.99, as is the disc version for £449.99, while console bundles currently range in price from £389.98 to £629.96. If you head over to Game’s website, you will likely be placed in...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

How to save a bundle with the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store is currently running a sale with various discounts across a range of games, but you can also grab a coupon to save even more. From now until 17 June, Epic Games is running a sale with savings of up to 75 per cent on a massive library of games. You can also save even more with an "Epic Coupon" - a coupon that's worth $10/£10 off games costin over $14.99.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Humble Guilty Gear Bundle out now

The Humble Guilty Gear Bundle just launched. It features games like Guilty Gear XRD Revelator Deluxe, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Upgrade, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, and more. A percentage goes to support charity. Pay at least a buck and you will receive:. Guilty Gear X2 #Reload.
Video GamesIGN

Become A Certified Game Developer With This Training Bundle

Love gaming? Then why aren’t you working as a game developer right now? Considering that the video game market in the USA alone is worth more than $65 billion, it’s a lucrative one to work in as well as being lots of fun. Plus, becoming a pro game dev is actually simpler than you’d think.
Video GamesPosted by
Nerdable

Report: Netflix to debut Apple Arcade-like gaming bundle by 2022

Could Netflix be the latest player in the game subscription market?. Several reports suggest Netflix is considering expanding its focus into gaming. This would build on its already established offerings of interactive content. It’s believed the company could debut an Apple Arcade-like downloadable gaming bundle by 2022. Netflix is a...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite: What Is Dynamic Bundle Gifting?

With the release of Fortnite v16.50, Epic Games have introduced something called dynamic bundle gifting to the game, which will make it easier (and cheaper) for you to gift bundles to a friend. But how does it work?. Well, in essence, dynamic bundle gifting in Fortnite will mean that you...
Computersrekkerd.org

Humble Software Bundle: Mega Sound Designer Loop Crate Vol 2

Humble Bundle is offering a big discount on music making tools with a brand new limited time Humble Software Bundle deal. Mega Sound Designer Loop Crate Vol. 2 features a huge collection of sound packs from Soundtrack Loops and products from Acoustica and Cherry Audio. Make more than music. Make...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone Rambo Bundle Contents Explained

Warzone's Rambo Bundle contents were revealed for the Thursday event. According to a post on the official Call of Duty blog, there are ten unique items included in this bundle—counting, of course, John Rambo as an operator. It features two finishing moves of which one is with his classic bow, three blueprints reminiscent of the weapons used in his film, and a small assortment of epic and legendary cosmetics.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Review: Miitopia for Nintendo Switch

The Miis are back. Storming the Dark Lord’s castle in Miitopia are a bright and cheery cast of characters of your own making. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Mario, Luigi, Darth Vader and Mr. Pringles, they are all here ready to deliver a rambunctious RPG adventure. But how does the Switch remaster fare over the original 3DS game? Well, they do say the grass is always greener on the other side.
FIFApcinvasion.com

Amazon Prime Gaming includes new bundles and Telltale’s Batman for June

With summer almost here, Prime Gaming has unveiled the lineup of June’s free games and extra in-game bundles and goodies. This month’s Games with Prime lineup includes six games free games for subscribers, one game more than last month’s offering. Batman – The Telltale Series headlines the lineup as an episodic point-and-click game that follows the story of Gotham City’s caped crusader. Prime members will also receive a wide variety of titles with Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss and Mugsters, all free to claim in June.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Announced for PS4

SEGA has announced that Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, an updated version of the previous Virtua Fighter 5, will be releasing on June 1st. It will be free for Playstation Plus members, and Playstation Now members will be able to get it later in the month. This announcement comes as SEGA is celebrating their 60th anniversary as a company.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Fanatical has some good bundles going right now if you need some new games

Fanatical aren't a store we cover often but they're actually great, and they currently have a few bundles going that you should check out if you need some new games this week. With all the sales going often on the likes of GOG, Humble, Steam and more we're never short of new experiences. Fanatical though, have also been around a long time now, previously known as Bundle Stars. Based in the UK, Fanatical offer up a store with tons of games and they do regular bundles too. We shall highlight in bold text the games that have Linux native builds available.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Get 200 Games in the Queer Games Bundle on Itch.io

June 1 marks the start of Pride Month and there's a good opportunity to support queer game developers: you can get 200 indie games for just $60 as part of the Queer Games Bundle on itch.io. Itch.io is a digital retailer that has one of the stronger focuses on indies...