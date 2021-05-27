How to do punch needle embroidery

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The most obvious place to put up art in your home is on the walls, but don’t leave those windows neglected. A simple piece of window art can brighten up a space and give your passing neighbors something to smile at. To create window artworks without permanently giving up your view, pick up materials designed to cling to glass while still being temporary for clean removal. There are window-safe paints that dry to a solid, flexible state and adhesives that can be cut to create intricate designs. Whether you’re looking for a kid-friendly craft, seeking to spruce up a tired interior, or planning some holiday decor, our picks below will help you create an eye-catching display.