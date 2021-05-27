How to do punch needle embroidery
Punch needle embroidery is a simple and therapeutic craft that involves nothing more than a punch needle, some yarn and some cloth. It’s easy to learn, and its repetitive action makes this the perfect, mindful pursuit. The punch needle, which is used for the technique itself, is a little like a normal sewing needle, but with a handle. The eye of the needle is the stabbing end, which you punch through the fabric. It can be used on any loose-weave fabric using either yarn, fabric strips or embroidery thread, and it creates a beautiful texture of loops and stitches.molliemakes.com