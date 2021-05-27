Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus Hikes Jet Output Targets in Bet on Aviation Recovery

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus ramped up its jet production targets on Thursday, backing signs of global recovery and strengthening its hand ahead of talks with suppliers about how to share investments needed to lift aviation out of its pandemic doldrums. Shares in the world's largest planemaker rose more than 6% after...

money.usnews.com
Person
Guillaume Faury
