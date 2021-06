Love was the central message of retired Brig Gen. Stephen Michael’s remarks at the Fort Leavenworth National Day of Prayer service May 6 at Frontier Chapel. “Leadership is love. When leaders love, lives are invested in, subordinates are empowered, there are less second-class citizens, (less) sexual harassment and assault, teams are built, hubris is kept at bay,” Michael said. “When leaders love, this nation has nothing to worry about. Its treasure, its sons and daughters, are in great hands.”