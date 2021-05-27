Cancel
Clinton, IA

Philanthropy Coordinator River...

Clinton Herald
 14 days ago

Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's meetings

Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., library's lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#. Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting coade 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Landfill announces tire disposal rate changes

CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is announcing changes to its waste tire disposal rates on June 1, 2021. Tires must be recycled and may not be disposed in the garbage per Iowa code. Waste tire rates will be:. - Individual Car/Pickup Truck Tires Off Rim: $3...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CCC Alumni Association presents Outstanding Awards

CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Alumni Association has been honoring those who have made “outstanding” contributions during the year. In 2021, the Alumni Association is celebrating the 40th year of honoring outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College. The 2021 Outstanding Awards this year are presented to:. Outstanding Business Associate...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

LincolnWay Community Foundation awards grants

DEWITT — From emergency service providers to outdoors groups, local organizations will receive monetary support for community-enhancing projects from the LincolnWay Community Foundation. The foundation has announced the awarding of $26,910 to 14 organizations in communities across Clinton County through its 2021 grant cycle. The awards include two multi-year pledges....
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

County may secure funds to combat homelessness

CLINTON — Clinton County officials are looking at how they could use American Rescue Plan funding to combat homelessness. The American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress earlier this year, is a $1.9 trillion package that includes some funding for homelessness. There is a local discussion just getting started about the potential for homelessness funding for the county, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Events

— Great Give Day — a 24-hour event encouraging donations to charities — is set for May 13. Residents can support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more at GreatGiveDay.org. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card. Participating nonprofits include Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Clinton Public Library, Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, River Bluff Community Foundation, Victory Center Ministry and YWCA Clinton. For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

DeWitt garden, Referral Center join forces

The Clinton County office for Iowa State Extension and Outreach was recently awarded a “Growing Together” grant that will help provide fresh produce for those in need within the Central DeWitt School District. The DeWitt Community Garden, located off 8th Avenue on the north side of town, will have rows...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County board backs resource center

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voiced support for allocating extra funds in the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission budget toward the recently approved Clinton County Resource Center. The supervisors approved a resolution last month authorizing the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to use space in the Clinton County Courthouse for...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County adjusts roof replacement budget

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors last week approved a change order of nearly $7,000 for the Clinton County Administration Building roof replacement project. Giese Roofing will be completing the work for a total of $151,880 to replace the building’s roof. Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson noted installation of...
Clinton Herald

Tractorcade will travel Jackson, Clinton county routes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

County earmarks funding for broadband study

CLINTON — Clinton County officials are considering how to allocate the $9 million they are slated to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker and County Budget Director Nick Manrique have been working for several weeks to collect information from department heads to estimate what the Supervisors may want to consider for use of the funds, Van Lancker said Monday.
Clinton, IAdewittobserver.com

College News

Clinton Community College has announced the fall 2020 dean’s list. Students must earn a minimum of six credit hours and a 3.5 GPA during the term. Area students who achieved this honor are: Carter Dwyer, Alyssa McElmeel and Lauren Von Muenster, of Calamus; Dulcenea Clarke, Ty Hudson and Isaac Trenkamp, of Charlotte; Brittany Adams, Samantha Bacunawa, Cassidy Balk, Paige Bauer, Morgan Bork, Victoira Breeden, Roy Brown, Hannah Carrington, Sydney Cottrell, Aurora Cuatlacuatl, Tia Desvignes, Alfredo Diaz Torres, Molly Ferguson, Keira Fullick, Casey Gertson, Adriana Gonzalez, Sebastian Greene, Caleb Gruhn, Matthew Hardigan, Megen Herch, Briana Hesse, Andrew Hilgendorf, Haley Houszenga, Keitha Kjergaard, Avary Krick, Blake Leu, Emma Ludvigsen, Samuel Lueders, Katelyn McGehee, Cody Michaelsen, Zavison Moses, Jacob Munck, Shania Mussmann, Kyle Otto, Kristy Peska, Natasha Ross, Casey Shannon, Casey Slade, Nicole Smith, Kyle Stoll, Selena Tello, Trey Voda, Tanner Wardell, Crystal Watts, Sierra Wegener and Travis Welch, of Clinton; Henry Bloom, Eleanore Boomershine, Payton Drevyanko, Sydney Freeman, Kayla Gerard, Kathryn Grau, Maddison Gregoire, Katelyn Hoffmann, Haley Huebner, Brandon Jansen, Andrew Kallemeyn, Sean Kinney, Colleen Klostermann, Carlee Lincoln, Benjamin Mason, Erin McCaulley, Jared Payne, Dakota Penniston, Landon Peterson, Jadyn Sheppard, Alex Tuttle, Samuel Vance, Payton Walker, Cora Wiersma, McCarroll Zevenbergen and Emma Zimmerman, of DeWitt; Kelli Grell, of Delmar; Taylor Jacobsen, of Dixon; Kyle Holmes, of Grand Mound; Matthew Jess, of Low Moor; and Emma Bopp, Emily Knudtson and Kaylie Wilhelm, of Wheatland.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

School district finds way to cover $8.8 million construction shortage

CLINTON — Cutting $3.2 million and finding $6 million in alternate funding will enable the Clinton School District to meet its construction budget for the new high school. The school board tabled a decision last month on awarding a contract for the project because the low bid came in nearly $9 million over budget.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Clinton, IAdewittobserver.com

New Arrival

Tyler Leibold and Darien Clark, of Calamus, are the parents of a daughter, Karsyn Lynn,born Feb. 2, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, in Clinton. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Hobart and Sarah Stutt, of Calamus, and Brian and Ashley Leibold, of DeWitt.