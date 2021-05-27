Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline begin Phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) is planning to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of MDNA11 in Australia and the U.K. We anticipate the company submitting a regulatory package to Australian authorities before the end of June 2021 and the trial initiating in the third calendar quarter of 2021, with trial sites opening in the U.K later in the year. The company is initiating the trial outside of the U.S. as this will allow the dose escalation study to begin at doses that are closer to therapeutically effective doses along with those countries having a higher population of checkpoint inhibitor-naïve patients. Medicenna will initially be studying MDNA11 as a monotherapy in a dose escalation phase, which will be followed by a dose expansion phase examining MDNA11 as a monotherapy as well as in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. Biopsies will be collected both pre- and on-treatment that should give insight into the mechanistic activity of MDNA11. We anticipate initial safety, PK/PD, and biomarker data being available before the end of 2021 and the potential for monotherapy efficacy signals to be shared in the first half of 2022.