The Barça first team player Sergio has a facial contusion and a fissure in his maxilla and is progressing favourably. His recovery will dictate his availability. The Barça midfielder was replaced by Ilaix Moriba after 32 minutes of the game against Atlético Madrid after a clash of heads with defender Savic. The Barça number 5 was in the starting XI for the game that ended in a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou.