Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Porsha Williams Shares Her Amazon Summer Essentials

By Marenah Dobin
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. "There's no better way to get ready for...

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porsha Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Real Housewives#Grilling#Amazon Affiliate#Beauty Products#Real Love#Amazon Live#Amazon Habit#Swimwear#Retailer#Shop#Atlanta Star#Boxes#Affiliate Relationships#Things#Outdoor D Cor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Rhoa News: Porsha Williams, Season 14 & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH SIMON GUOBADIA. Porsha Willliams has broken her silence on her new relationship with Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. On the recent episode of Dish Nation, Williams revealed that she got engaged four days before Mother's day and was surprised by the reaction she got when she confirmed her relationship with Simon on social media.
Atlanta, GAsouthernillinoisnow.com

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams shuts down pregnancy rumors amid engagement

No, Porsha Williams is not pregnant. While discussing the details of her recent engagement to Simon Guobadia with her Dish Nation co-hosts, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shut down the speculation and rumors that she is expecting. “I’m not pregnant,” Porsha said after her co-host, Gary Hayes, asked about...
Beauty & Fashionthepinkreportnews.com

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Do you remember where you were when you first saw a pair of chancletas? With mesh and square toe shoes coming back in trend, Porsha Williams took us on a trip down memory lane when she posted a photo of this throwback Max Collection slipper. If you don’t remember this flowery slide from the 2000s, then, you my friend are too young for this post.
Celebritiestimesnewsexpress.com

Porsha Williams Tattoos Fiancé’s Name on Her Neck as RHOA Star Talks Plans For 3 Weddings to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams is seemingly determined to prove her engagement to Simon Guobadia is anything but a storyline. It seems Simon truly will be a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s life forever as she recently revealed his named is tattooed on her neck. While discussing celebrity tattoos on a recent episode of her radio show, Porsha bragged about the new ink to her co-stars.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

ICYMI: Porsha Williams, Mo’Nique & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS REVEALS THAT SHE HAS FIANCE SIMON GUOBADIA'S MIDDLE NAME TATTOOED ON HER NECK: Porsha Williams has revealed that she tattooed her fiance Simon Guobadia's name on her. During a recent episode of Dish Nation, she said, “I got a tattoo, I think it’s a great way to show you love someone. I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” She added, "I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody, it’s sweet.” (The Shaderoom)
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Makeup mogul Jamie Genevieve gives us a peek inside her beauty stash (and shares a genius hack for mask-proof lipstick)

Makeup artist, social media superstar and beauty brand founder, it's safe to say Jamie Genevieve knows a thing or two when it comes to beauty. Having earned her stripes on the beauty counters of Estée Lauder, Jamie took to YouTube to share her passion with the world and quickly amassed a loyal following who fell in love with her down-to-earth attitude and natural talent for makeup application.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Porsha Williams Says She's Planning 3 Weddings and Announces 'The Pursuit of Porsha' Release Date

If anyone thought Porsha Williams would opt for something low-key for her upcoming nuptials, she would like them to know they're very wrong!. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she's planning not one but three wedding ceremonies when she and fiancé Simon Guobadia tie the knot. The reality star explained that Simon gave her the reigns to planning the ceremonies during an episode of Dish Nation.
Atlanta, GAthatgrapejuice.net

‘The Pursuit of Porsha’: Porsha Williams Vows to Tell ‘The Whole Story’ with New Book & ‘Huge’ Book Tour

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams is no stranger to topping headlines for her highly publicized romantic woes over the years, but that measure went into overdrive recently as more details emerged about her engagement to successful investor and entrepreneur Simon Guobadia – the ex-husband of RHOA’s newly added friend Falynn (as we reported here).
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a Romantic New Photo with Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams is sharing a peek into her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia. Just days after first announcing their engagement, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to share a romantic photo with her soon-to-be husband. On May 21, Porsha dedicated a sweet shout-out to Simon on...
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Porsha Williams Says Shamea Morton Was The “Matchmaker” For Her And Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has definitely proven she’s the messiest of all time, but only when the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras aren’t rolling. Since announcing her engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is apparently STILL MARRIED to her old friend Falynn Guobadia, the internet, including NeNe Leakes, has lost its collective mind. They were only dating for one month before he gave her a $1.25 million ring. And they’ve been posting on Instagram like their relationship is the epitome of happily ever after, despite the cheating allegations, a questionable timeline and other women who may or may not be involved in their relationship. It’s obvious from both Simon and Porsha’s social media that they can’t read a room, so maybe they really are meant for one another.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Porsha Williams Lands ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Spin-Off Show

Porsha Williams has been trending after going public with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia – and it looks like she’ll continue to be a hot topic. Because, per a new report, she’s landed her own ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ spin-off show. Full story below…. Page Six has revealed that the...
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Rihanna On Instagram

My favorite fashion icon Rihanna recently celebrated her Fenty Skin’s latest release Butta Drop which is a whipped oil body cream. She posed on her instagram the other day to share a photo of herself wearing a very sexy and tiny crochet dress and bantu knots with sexy summer sandals! She looked so pretty and glowing showing off those legs for days!
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Shamea Morton Claps Back After Someone Says She & Porsha Williams Have Daddy Issues

Porsha Williams’ announcement still has people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams isn’t concerned about the backlash surrounding her engagement to Simon Guobadia. Of course, people had a lot to say about it since Simon is in the middle of a divorce with Falynn Guobadia. When fans first saw Falynn on the show, she was introduced as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha has now denied that they were ever friends. She has also denied getting with Simon while he was with Falynn. So she doesn’t see how the engagement is so controversial.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Natalie Nunn Seemingly Shades Porsha Williams Amid Controversial Engagement News

Porsha Williams is tied up in a controversial engagement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams continues to have people talking now that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia. Although Porsha denied that she got with Simon while he was still with Falynn Guobadia, not everyone believes her. In fact, some people have accused Porsha of stealing Falynn’s husband despite them appearing to be cool on the show.