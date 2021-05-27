Your spare change can help kids in military families go to school

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Eckerd College course catalog for the 2021-2022 year opened up for viewing. If you’re an early planner or just want something to do in between homework sessions and your next nap, you may have started perusing the class offerings and began daydreaming about what the following year’s schedule will look like. Now, like the responsible student you are, you’ve probably selected several courses that closely correspond with your major(s)/minor(s)/or general college goals. Great job. However, have you considered taking a course or two that is uniquely “Eckerd?” No? Well you’re in luck. From yoga practice to seabirds and conspiracy theories, there’s a plethora of interesting courses outside of your focus that you may have never known about. Of course, like the busy student you are, you may not have the time to scour the course catalog in search of these interesting courses, so we did that for you. Presenting: top five of some of the wildly unique courses offered at Eckerd.