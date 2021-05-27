Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Your spare change can help kids in military families go to school

10NEWS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Your next grocery trip could help military families in need. Now through the Fourth of July, you can round up your bill at Winn-Dixie. The extra money will be donated to the Folds of Honor program. The organization helps pay for kids of military families grades K-12 to go to school.

www.wtsp.com
