Happy (almost) Father’s Day everyone! We thought it would be nice to put together a little menu for everyone to make for their families that is healthy, filling, and super flavorful! Just choose one salad, one marsala entree, one potato side-dish, and one tiramisu for a fancy and impressive meal! All of these recipes are from the Food Monster App so make sure to download it so you can access these recipes from the comfort of your mobile device!