Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

U.S. Bishops Call for ‘Rational’ Regulation of ‘Dangerous Weapons’

By Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.
Big Hollywood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Catholic bishops have made an appeal for further gun control in the wake of fatal shootings Wednesday in San Jose, California. The chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, said in a statement that the shooting “reminds us once again that something fundamentally broken in our society and culture must be courageously examined and addressed, so that ordinary places no longer become scenes of violence and contempt for human life.”

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Gun Control#Mental Health#Catholic Bishops#Regulation#U S Catholic#Vta#The Holy Family#Usccb#Americans#Breitbart News#Catholics#Weapons#Guns Citizens#Domestic Justice#Gun Violence#Fatal Shootings#Human Life#Potential Areas#Oklahoma City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Protestsalaturkanews.com

Dozens of Capitol rioters wielded “deadly or dangerous” weapons, prosecutors say

The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the January 6 riot, urged Republican senators to back a bipartisan commission on the insurrection. CBS News' Cassidy McDonald joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the federal investigation, which has yielded dozens of weapons-related charges. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Congress & Courtstrust.org

'No-knock' raids: U.S. lawmakers rein in 'dangerous' police tactic

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It was 4.30 a.m. when armed men burst into Hernan Palma's bedroom at his home in a Washington suburb. Palma, a firefighter who lives with his wife and teenage daughter in Montgomery County, Maryland, assumed the intruders were robbers, and demanded to know what they were doing in his house.
Red Crossamericanmilitarynews.com

Red Cross calls for more limits on autonomous weapons

The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling for new international rules on how governments use autonomous weapons, warning that such weapons will pose new challenges for international humanitarian law in the future and bring “significant risks of harm to civilians and combatants alike,” Peter Maurer, president of the ICRC, said in a speech Wednesday.
Washington, DCwhtc.com

U.S. to issue first cyber regulations for pipelines after hack -Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is preparing to issue its first cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Transportation Security Administration, a unit of the Department of Homeland Security, would require pipeline...
IndustryTexarkana Gazette

Hack prompts new security regulations for U.S. pipelines

WASHINGTON — The federal government will issue cybersecurity regulations in the coming days for U.S. pipeline operators following a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across much of the Eastern Seaboard. The Transportation Security Administration, which oversees the nation's network of pipelines, is expected to issue a security directive...
Massachusetts Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Catholic bishops call on New Yorkers to return to Mass in person

As case numbers decline and vaccination rates increase across New York, four bishops are calling on Catholics to return to Sunday Mass in-person. The bishops of Buffalo, Ogdensburg, Rochester and Syracuse issued a joint statement Saturday reinstating Sunday Mass as a holy day of obligation, beginning the weekend of June 5 and 6.
Sex CrimesCBS 58

New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults, even by laity

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly criminalize the sexual abuse of adults by priests who abuse their authority. It also says laypeople who hold church office can be sanctioned for sex abuse crimes. The new provisions, released Tuesday after 14 years of study, were contained in the revised criminal law section of the Vatican's Code of Canon Law, the in-house legal system that covers the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Campaigners predict U.S. federal facial recognition regulation

Amazon’s move to make its moratorium on sales of facial recognition to U.S law enforcement indefinite is adding to the sense of a vacuum for new federal legislation. Campaigners hope for and predict new legislation soon at the federal level, according to the MIT Technology Review. Much of the backlash...
Religionfides.org

ASIA/IRAQ - Chaldean Patriarch Sako: Pandemic is not a "punishment from God"

2021-06-01 Chaldean Patriarch Sako: Pandemic is not a "punishment from God" 2021-04-14 Baghdad (Agenzia Fides) - The Covid 19 pandemic, which caused pain and fear throughout the human family, "is not a punishment from God, but the result of people's wrong behavior towards the environment and life and their desperate search for money, which feeds the proliferation of weapons and prepares new wars". This is what Cardinal Raphael Louis Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, said in the homily he delivered during the liturgical celebration he presided over on the evening of May 31st in the Church dedicated to Saint Paul in the al-Zaafraniya district of Baghdad at the end prayer marathon convened by Pope Francis during the month of May to call for the end of the pandemic.
Belknap County, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Man called a danger released for lack of psychiatrist

LACONIA — A local transient who has been found mentally unfit to stand trial and is considered to be dangerous is free after prosecutors were unable to find a psychiatrist to evaluate him within the time required by law. Jason Rooks, 27, who has no known fixed address according to...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Analysis: Regulating dangerous practices in the Texas Legislature

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, just click on the play button below. Texas Republicans fear ballots more than bullets. State lawmakers passed permitless carry legislation during their recently ended regular...