U.S. Bishops Call for ‘Rational’ Regulation of ‘Dangerous Weapons’
The U.S. Catholic bishops have made an appeal for further gun control in the wake of fatal shootings Wednesday in San Jose, California. The chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, said in a statement that the shooting “reminds us once again that something fundamentally broken in our society and culture must be courageously examined and addressed, so that ordinary places no longer become scenes of violence and contempt for human life.”www.breitbart.com