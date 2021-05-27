Cancel
REFILE-UK's 372 billion-pound COVID spend a good estimate for now: Treasury official

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Clarifies that the 372 billion pounds is for measures announced)

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The British finance ministry’s top civil servant said on Thursday that an estimate of 372 billion pounds ($525 billion)for COVID-related government spending was fine for now, but was likely to change.

Earlier this month the National Audit Office, a government spending watchdog, estimated that government departments would spend around 372 billion pounds based on pandemic measures announced between February 2020 and the end of March 2021.

“It’s a good, reliable snapshot as of today, but we would certainly expect - and I’m sure the NAO would expect - that number to change as we see what happens,” Tom Scholar, the finance ministry’s most senior civil servant, told a panel of lawmakers. ($1 = 0.7082 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)

#Treasury#Covid#Uk#Finance Ministry#Ministry Of Finance#British#The National Audit Office#Nao#Reporting#Government Departments#Lawmakers#London#Pandemic Measures#Editing#Today#372 Billion Pound
