Memorial Day weekend is one of, if not the busiest weekends at the lake. Everyone wants to get out of the house and spend some quality time outdoors and hopefully grilling out. It's the perfect place to kick back, relax and enjoy the holiday weekend. Both Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth will be very popular places to spend Memorial Day weekend this year. If you're planning on a trip to one of Lawton's lakes the City of Lawton has some saftey reminders for you and some general rules you'll need to follow while at the lake. Hard to believe Memorial Day weekend is almost here and unlike last year we'll actually get to go out and enjoy it!