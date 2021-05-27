Cancel
MLB

Washington Nationals-Cincinnati Reds suspended, will resume Thursday

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

The host Washington Nationals took a 3-0 lead over the Cincinnati Reds into the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday when the skies opened up, prompting the game’s suspension until Thursday.

The game, which was called after a 3-hour delay, is scheduled to be completed as part of a split doubleheader before the teams conclude their three-game series at Nationals Park later on Thursday.

The Nationals struck quickly with two runs in the first inning, taking advantage of Reds starter Jeff Hoffman’s command struggles.

Hoffman issued three walks, including a free pass to Alex Avila with the bases loaded, which gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead two batters after an RBI single by Starlin Castro.

Hoffman left the game after 1 1/3 innings and 46 pitches with right shoulder soreness. He walked five and did not record a strikeout.

Brad Brach took his place and gave up a run to his counterpart, Nationals starter Joe Ross, who hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the third, scoring Josh Harrison.

Ross gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four on 55 pitches over four scoreless innings.

–Field Level Media

