How was your weekend? This weekend I learned a cool concept from Japan called Kintsugi. Kintsugi is the art of repairing pottery. Instead of throwing away broken pieces of a bowl or a cup, we glue the pieces back together. This philosophy is about embracing the complete history of the object, including its repair and flaws, rather than hiding it. I find this to be a valuable concept for life in general, especially for relationships. Maybe it can even be helpful for you this week? I hope you have a good one.