Clearview AI hit with sweeping legal complaints over controversial face scraping in Europe

Amazon announced a one-year moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology by the police department last year. However, the tech giant has now decided to extend the ban on such use of its software Rekognition ‘until further notice.’ Amazon decided to extend the ban indefinitely as the technology led to false arrests in the past. The technology can be used for a wide range of purposes. From ensuring that only certain people will get access into an office building to tracking the face of internet users. The technology was used by an unknown number of police departments to track down a potential suspect. However, there are several incidents where it has been found to be less accurate when it comes to identifying the colour of the people. There have been reports that the technology fuelled the over-policing of black and brown people. The technology led to the imprisonment of several Black men.