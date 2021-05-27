Cancel
Clearview AI hit with sweeping legal complaints over controversial face scraping in Europe

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy International (PI) and several other European privacy and digital rights organizations announced today that they’ve filed legal complaints against the controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI. The complaints filed in France, Austria, Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom say that the company’s method of documenting and collecting data — including images of faces it automatically extracts from public websites — violates European privacy laws. New York-based Clearview claims to have built “the largest known database of 3+ billion facial images.”

