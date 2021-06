The early childhood years, particularly ages 0-3, are the building blocks of life. In 2018, the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, the World Bank and the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health came up with a framework that highlights the importance of nurturing care for the overall development of a child. Research has shown that adversity faced during early childhood can have a life-long impact. Ogechi Ekeanyanwu of The Conversation Africa asked Robert Hughes, a public health researcher and lecturer on early childhood development, to talk about the effect of toxic stress on children and what proper care looks like.