Germantown, WI

Fond Du Lac Ave W156N11505, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022

Kenosha News.com
 13 days ago

Rare opportunity to own a 4 unit multi-family condo in Germantown. The Evergreens Building 7 and 8 are now available for purchase. Building 8 is under this MLS listing, and Building 7 (next door to east), is also for sale under a separate MLS listing. Could work out a deal for a bundle purchase. Conveniently located near grocery and retail this 4 family has been well maintained by its original owner. Most units have been updated and come with appliances (refrigerator, stove, disposal). Each unit has a private 1 car garage with remote opener. Additionally, each unit has a 300+ square foot basement area that can be used for private storage and laundry. The rear view offers privacy and is outlined by a natural tree line.

