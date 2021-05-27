Cancel
Wild Defeat Golden Knights, 3-0; Game 7 Friday in Vegas

NHL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Knights will have home ice advantage in final game of series. The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 2-0, in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Game 7 will be Friday at 6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

www.nhl.com
Zach Parise
Nicolas Roy
Nico Sturm
Alex Tuch
Kevin Fiala
Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway
