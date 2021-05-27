Cancel
'I just want answers': Eugene Simpson's family left mystified after deadly shooting

By Briana Harper
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a week since investigators found the body of Eugene Simpson after he'd been left for dead in a ditch in Chester County. Simpson, better known as "Geno" by his family and friends, was shot multiple times before his body was dumped along Stroud Road in Great Falls, South Carolina. Adrienne Simpson, the wife of Eugene, and Tyler Terry, the man who led authorities on a weeklong manhunt in Chester County, are charged with murder in connection with his death.

