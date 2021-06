Even with the recent creation of the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, the governor's process for granting clemency remains unclear. “One of the things about being imprisoned as a juvenile is that you don’t get to mature in a context where you get to be a kid,” Chris Jacobs said. In 1995, when Jacobs was 16, he was convicted of armed robbery and first-degree murder and received a life sentence that carried with it no opportunity for parole. “Your youth is lost to yourself and to society. Because you are treated like an adult, you have to act like an adult.” Now, at 42, Jacobs has spent more years of his life incarcerated than not.