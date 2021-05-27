Excel-ing at Fantasy Baseball: PART 4 – Adding to the toolbox

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome to part 4 of Excel-ing at Fantasy Baseball. If you haven’t read the first three installments of the series yet, I’d recommend you start there (part 1, part 2, and part 3), so you can see the material we’ve covered (and maybe even go back to the other article I wrote linked that showed some of the benefits of Excel), to see how powerful and useful a tool Excel can be in Fantasy Baseball. It is also vital as we move on this series that you understand the fundamentals of the previous articles. Finally, we have the beginning of your own spreadsheet built over the last few weeks that we will continue to build this week, so skip the first 3 parts at your own risk.