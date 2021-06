Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita returned home on Monday after West African leaders condemned a second coup that cemented his grip on power, calling on him to name a new prime minister but stopping short of reimposing sanctions. At a crisis summit in Ghana on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided to suspend Mali from the 15-nation bloc and urged Goita to appoint a new civilian premier and forge a new "inclusive government". But the leaders stopped short of hitting the country with sanctions to back this demand -- a move that they had adopted after a first coup last August. In a tweet, J. Peter Pham, a former US envoy to the Sahel, said the summit communique "offers lip service by condemning what it calls a coup d'etat in #Mali & suspending the country."