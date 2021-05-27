Cancel
In Pictures | Kara Walker's private archive of works on paper published in new book

By Gabriella Angeleti
theartnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 600 works on paper spanning nearly three decades have been collected together in a new publication devoted to the US artist Kara Walker, who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s for her provocative works addressing the Black experience. The book includes both finished drawings and preliminary sketches for some of her major works, offering viewers a candid look into Walker’s thinking and working process. Most of the images come from the artist's private archive and are reproduced in print for the first time.

www.theartnewspaper.com
