Panthers bring on DL Frank Herron once again
Just 16 days after the team waived him to make room for a pair of undrafted rookies, the Carolina Panthers are bringing back defensive lineman Frank Herron. The 26-year-old initially jumped on with the Panthers a little over a month ago, signing alongside running back Mikey Daniel and nose tackle P.J. Johnson in mid-April. Herron, again, would then be waived on May 10 as Carolina brought in linebacker Paddy Fisher and running back Spencer Brown.www.msn.com