newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers bring on DL Frank Herron once again

By Anthony Rizzuti
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 16 days after the team waived him to make room for a pair of undrafted rookies, the Carolina Panthers are bringing back defensive lineman Frank Herron. The 26-year-old initially jumped on with the Panthers a little over a month ago, signing alongside running back Mikey Daniel and nose tackle P.J. Johnson in mid-April. Herron, again, would then be waived on May 10 as Carolina brought in linebacker Paddy Fisher and running back Spencer Brown.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kendall#Dl Frank Herron#The Carolina Panthers#The Detroit Lions#Linebacker Paddy Fisher#Undrafted Rookies#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Frank Herron: Cut by Carolina

The Panthers waived Herron on Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Herron was cut to make room for Carolina's most recent wave of UDFA signings. The Panthers have a deep defensive end room, but Herron should be able to latch on with another team in a reserve capacity this offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Grading Panthers position groups on defense after the 2021 draft

How are the Carolina Panthers looking on the defensive side of the football following an entertaining 2021 NFL Draft for the franchise?. It’s been an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers as they look to build in Year 2 of Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach. They’ve been extremely active both in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft bringing in the right quality to the organization that might see them become a playoff contender if everything clicks into place right away.
NFLchatsports.com

Teddy Bridgewater says Panthers didn’t practice ‘much’ redzone, 2-minute offense

Teddy Bridgewater had a lot to say about his year in Carolina and his time spent with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The former Panthers quarterback spoke to the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. On the show, Bridgewater described his positive relationship with coordinator Joe Brady, taking responsibility for his own failures, and what the Panthers offense can focus on for next year.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Predicting Every Game of the Carolina Panthers' 2021 Schedule

The NFL released the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night and the Carolina Panthers will open their slate up by hosting the New York Jets. Yes, it's May, but why hold back our predictions for the upcoming season? Of course, I will redo these closer to the start of the season when the rosters are more finalized but I went ahead and gave my way-too-early predictions for the Panthers 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

What did the Carolina Panthers turn down for the No. 8 pick?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Jaycee Horn is drafted. What did the Carolina Panthers reportedly turn down from the Chicago Bears to move down from No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft?. There was plenty of intrigue regarding the Carolina Panthers and exactly what they were going to do from...
NFLchatsports.com

4 key takeaways from the Panthers 2021 schedule release

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Matt Rhule. What were the key takeaways from the official schedule release for the Carolina Panthers as they look to make a bigger impact in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers now have their fixture dates for the 2021 season after the NFL formally published their schedule...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Panthers Sign Fifth-Round DT Daviyon Nixon

The Panthers announced Thursday they have signed fifth-round DT Daviyon Nixon. Nixon is the second member of Carolina’s 11-player draft class to sign. The full list includes:. Round Player Pos. Note. 1 Jaycee Horn CB. 2 Terrace Marshall WR. 3 Brady Christensen OT. 3 Tommy Tremble TE. 4 Chuba Hubbard...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to regress in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers players cannot afford to let their production slip during the 2021 season?. The stakes are getting higher for the Carolina Panthers with every passing season. Matt Rhule got a pass for his eventual 5-11 record in his first year as head coach in 2020 after an unprecedented period of player turnover, but team owner David Tepper may not be as lenient if the billionaire is forced to endure yet another losing campaign.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Former Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin Aiming to Make NFL Comeback

It’s been three years since we last saw Kelvin Benjamin play in the National Football League but that drought may soon be coming to an end. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Benjamin is expected to tryout for the New York Giants this weekend. Benjamin was drafted by the Carolina...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Daviyon Nixon agrees to four-year contract with Carolina Panthers

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, former Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has agreed to a four-year contract with the franchise. On Thursday, Carolina announced that Nixon is the second-member of its 11-man draft class to agree to terms. Nixon...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Ranking the Panthers' Opponents by Difficulty

Last Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers' schedule was released. Today, we look at the difficulty of the schedule and rank each opponent based on how challenging that team will be for the Panthers. Note: This is not ranking the degree of difficulty for each game, which is why only 14 are...
NFLchatsports.com

5 Panthers players who need to step up in Year 2 with the team

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Troy Pride Jr. Which Carolina Panthers need to step up their level of production during their second season as part of the organization in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers head into a crucial period of OTAs and training camp in the weeks and months ahead with...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Top 5 Most Interesting Games on Panthers' 2021 Schedule

The Carolina Panthers are set to head into year two under head coach Matt Rhule after going 5-11 in 2020. Wednesday night, the NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams, and for the Panthers, there are a ton of games that pop out immediately and grab your attention. Today...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Earlier this week, former Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expressed his feelings on how things were handled/ran during his time in Carolina on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson. Matt Rhule responded to Teddy's comments. The 2021 schedule was released Wednesday night detailing when...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

4 Reasons the Panthers Can Make the Playoffs

Heading into the 2021 season, there are not going to be many people that view the Carolina Panthers as a team that can reach the postseason. However, with the signings made in free agency, the trade for QB Sam Darnold, and the 11-player draft haul, there's a chance Carolina could sneak into the playoffs.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

BREAKING: Panthers Sign Safety Delano Hill

Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed veteran safety Delano Hill after working out with the team this weekend. Hill was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2017 out of Michigan and played a limited role on the Seattle defense over the last four years. He spent the majority of his reps on special teams but with the lack of depth that Carolina has at safety, he will have every opportunity to earn a solidified role on Phil Snow's defense.
NFLnsjonline.com

Plenty of reunion games on Panthers 2021 schedule

The Carolina Panthers will play their first 17-game regular season schedule in the 2021 season, and it includes plenty of reunion games. The Panthers open the year with a game against their new quarterback’s old team, then face their old quarterback and coach in a three-week November stretch. The team...