DOG: SNOOPY - 46965629. Snoopy is a total fan favorite! He loves car rides, Whataburger chicken strips, and belly rubs. He is sensitive and kind, and he would be a great starter dog for any family. A little on the chubby side, Snoopy likes the couch just as much as he likes a good walk now and then. He loves to play in the water and has been around elementary school-aged children! Snoopy has been very polite when meeting new dogs, and we really can’t say enough about this special boy. 4 years old, 56 pounds, heartworm negative, male/neutered.