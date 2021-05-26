Survey: COVID-19 vaccine a source of NHPI hesitation and mistrust

To say there has been confusion around COVID-19 protocol is an understatement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated Americans could mostly stop wearing masks. But doubts about the vaccine fully protecting one from getting infected by one of the various COVID-19 strains and the politicization of adhering to pandemic restrictions are causing conflicts for many people over wearing masks and getting vaccinated as states across the nation transition to a new normal. Government officials and other experts too are providing unclear guidance. At a recent press conference, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said, “When in doubt, wear a mask,” as a precaution. However, after New York released guidance stating that child care camps and day and overnight camps in New York state must obtain the COVID-19 vaccination status of all staff and children, it is becoming clear that vaccinations may become institutionalized in various ways. New Yorkers will likely need to get vaccinated to fully participate in many spheres of society. To quell vaccine hesitancy, numerous campaigns and incentives are being invoked, such as the potential lottery de Blasio is considering for vaccinated New Yorkers. Despite many New Yorkers rapidly getting vaccinated, there is still widespread wariness of the vaccine that must be resolved to get New York closer to herd immunity.