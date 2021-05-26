Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Survey: COVID-19 vaccine a source of NHPI hesitation and mistrust

By Shawna Chen
theyappie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article43% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPIs) ages 18 to 44 are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey by researchers affiliated with the Pacific Islander Center of Primary Care Excellence and the American Association of Psychologists. The number is concerning—especially because 48% of respondents...

theyappie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Covid 19#Poverty Reduction#Survey Data#Health Data#Health Care Policy#Native Hawaiians#Pacific Islanders#Covid#Vox#Chuukese#Utopia Portland#Americans#Samoans#Nhpis#The Picrt Policy Council#Micronesians#Cofa#Congress#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts

Australia's troubled vaccine rollout has hit a potential new stumbling block - rising vaccine hesitancy. This week a survey suggested about one-third of Australians said they were unlikely to get vaccinated, reportedly up from previous months. The caution mostly centres around side effects and a lack of urgency given Australia's...
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

How to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy? UB experts weigh in

Widespread vaccine distribution in the United States has been among the country’s most successful public health programs, according to David Herzberg, a professor of history in the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences. And though these programs have nearly wiped out many viruses responsible for causing virulent diseases, Herzberg says vaccine concerns and hesitancy, especially as they relate to COVID-19, are not new. They have been around as long as there have been vaccines.
West Milwaukee, WIwestmilwaukee.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

New CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks or social distancing in most settings, with a handful of exceptions (see below). The CDC guidelines do not supersede existing federal, state, or local laws. In Milwaukee, the city’s mask ordinance and restrictions on gatherings remain in place through June 1. More information here.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Factors Associated With Racial/Ethnic Group-Based Medical Mistrust and Perspectives on COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participation and Vaccine Uptake in the US

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 May 3;4(5):e2111629. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.11629. IMPORTANCE: The impact of COVID-19 in the US has been far-reaching and devastating, especially in Black populations. Vaccination is a critical part of controlling community spread, but vaccine acceptance has varied, with some research reporting that Black individuals in the US are less willing to be vaccinated than other racial/ethnic groups. Medical mistrust informed by experiences of racism may be associated with this lower willingness.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Vaccine hesitancy major reason for Covid spread on campus: AMU VC

May 21—Vaccine hesitancy had played a significant role in the high incidence of Covid-19 on the university campus and subsequent deaths, said vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University prof Tariq Mansoor in an appeal issued on Thursday. At least 20 serving teachers of the university lost their lives due to Covid...
Public Healthconejoscountycitizen.com

Perspective: SLVH employees, caregivers address hesitation of COVID vaccination

If you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, first of all that is normal. You should always feel empowered to ask questions regarding any medical treatment or procedure you or your family are going to have done. What we do need to make sure of, is that all of our patients and community have access to reliable information and data backed by science and evidenced-based practice.
Virginia StateWUSA

Why a hesitant Virginia dad got the COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — Have you been vaccinated? It’s a question you might be hearing a lot recently. One that touches on a very personal choice that millions of people are weighing right now. Virginia dad and entrepreneur Gary Williams Jr. is a husband, father of two and co-founder of the Creative...
Public Healthonclive.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Hesitancy Finds Echo in Cancer Care

Although the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is unprecedented in speed and scope, the process of postapproval surveillance has been shown to be robust and should serve as a source of reassurance to the public regarding the effectiveness of the initial and follow-up review process. Vaccination against infectious diseases has had a...
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

COVID Cautious: Quelling New York vaccine hesitancy

To say there has been confusion around COVID-19 protocol is an understatement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated Americans could mostly stop wearing masks. But doubts about the vaccine fully protecting one from getting infected by one of the various COVID-19 strains and the politicization of adhering to pandemic restrictions are causing conflicts for many people over wearing masks and getting vaccinated as states across the nation transition to a new normal. Government officials and other experts too are providing unclear guidance. At a recent press conference, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said, “When in doubt, wear a mask,” as a precaution. However, after New York released guidance stating that child care camps and day and overnight camps in New York state must obtain the COVID-19 vaccination status of all staff and children, it is becoming clear that vaccinations may become institutionalized in various ways. New Yorkers will likely need to get vaccinated to fully participate in many spheres of society. To quell vaccine hesitancy, numerous campaigns and incentives are being invoked, such as the potential lottery de Blasio is considering for vaccinated New Yorkers. Despite many New Yorkers rapidly getting vaccinated, there is still widespread wariness of the vaccine that must be resolved to get New York closer to herd immunity.
Denver, COdenverurbanspectrum.com

DUS Among 10 Grantees Addressing COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

DUS Among 10 Grantees Addressing COVID Vaccine Hesitancy. In collaboration with Rose Community Foundation and The Colorado Health Foundation (TCHF), Colorado Media Project established its 2021 Informed Communities — Vaccine Equity grant opportunity to support the work of journalism organizations that have existing, trusted relationships with communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Public HealthTime

The U.S. Is Entering a New COVID-19 Vaccination Crisis

In the past three weeks, every adult in the U.S. has become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, which are now widely available in most parts of the country. Yet there has been an alarming decline in the number of Americans showing up to get vaccinated, even though less than half of the population has received even a single dose. While data on the progress of the vaccine rollout are difficult to parse given the many moving pieces, this is almost certainly a sign that a large number of adults remain vaccine hesitant.