How Israeli population cartography incorporated Palestinians through the very act of erasing them. Despite how it is sometimes represented, the Israeli occupation of Palestine is not the result of some ancient and illogical sectarian quarrel. It instead emerged in concert with international methods of developing and analyzing land, as many Palestinian scholars, and those working with them, have shown. Prior to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1967, land management efforts were aimed at clearly defining distinct and separate spaces for Palestinians and Israelis. But this changed after 1967, when the Israeli government began attempts to enforce a single state in both Israel and the Palestinian Territories.