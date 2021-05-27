'It was miraculous:' Cancer patient first to get new immunotherapy at AU Health System

Am Soc Clin Oncol Educ Book. 2021 Mar;41:252-263. doi: 10.1200/EDBK_320411. Cervical cancer is a socially and scientifically distinguishable disease. Its pathogenesis, sexual transmission of high-risk HPV to a metaplastic portion of the uterine cervix, makes cervical cancer preventable by safe and effective HPV vaccines commercially available since 2006. Despite this, cervical cancer remains the deadliest gynecologic cancer in the world. Regrettably, global incidence and mortality rates disproportionately affect populations where women are marginalized, where HIV infection is endemic, and where access to preventive vaccination and screening for preinvasive disease are limited. In the United States, cervical cancer incidence has gradually declined over the last 25 years, but mortality rates remain both constant and disparately higher among communities of color because of the adverse roles that racism and poverty play in outcome. Until these conditions improve and widespread prevention is possible, treatment innovations are warranted. The last standard-of-care treatment changes occurred in 1999 for locally advanced disease and in 2014 for metastatic and recurrent disease. The viral and immunologic nature of HPV-induced cervical cancer creates opportunities for both radiation and immunotherapy to improve outcomes. With the advent of T cell-directed therapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, and techniques to increase the therapeutic window of radiation treatment, an overdue wave of innovation is currently emerging in cervical cancer treatment. The purpose of this review is to describe the contemporary developmental therapeutic landscape for cervical cancer that applies to most tumors and to discuss notable rare histologic subtypes that will not be adequately addressed with these treatment innovations.