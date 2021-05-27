A Locals’ Guide To London – According To R29ers

London’s best breakfasts are on an evolving brunch. Not only has breakfast gone beyond the fry up — and then some — breakfast is, increasingly, an enterprising way for the city’s essential, hottest, and just straightforwardly good restaurants to extend their ideas to morning eating. Between the seasonal, fermentation-forward brilliance on show at Esters, the steadying classics at St. John Bread and Wine, and an iconic omelette at The Wolseley, here are London’s best breakfasts, some to be taken seated, and others on the move.