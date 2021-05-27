Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A Locals’ Guide To London – According To R29ers

By Chemmie Squier
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to London: the place where everyone is trying to carve out a life for themselves, the mecca where you’ll find the vibrant soul of the West End and its theatres, proper energetic British pubs and fish and chips doused in vinegar and ketchup. While traditionally our city has been known for its iconic red buses, Buckingham Palace and historical architecture, it’s time we celebrated the real London as our city opens its gates to the public after that tumultuous year.

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupi Kaur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Chip Shop#East London#Fish And Chips#South London#Street Food#Uk#Pubs#Guide#Coffee Shops#Grocery Shop#British#Byo#Fish Wings Tings#Sicilian#Franzina Trattoria#Brixton Village#Cafes#Colourful Pavement Tables#Colourful Sandals#Telegraph Hill Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Related
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Squeeze in London - Ticket Options

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Arena for this Squeeze show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Arena and the Indigo2 are London's most popular music-orientated venues, based in perhaps one of London's busiest hubs. The 20,000 capacity O2 is Europe's busiest arena as well as it's second largest (dwarfed only by the Manchester Arena), and plays host to almost every big name when they head to the UK, while its 3,000 capacity sister Indigo2 acts as more of a super club. Between them, they attract millions upon millions of fans year in year out.
AnimalsNewsbug.info

Celluloid canines honored in London

The Fido Awards honors performances by dogs in movies over the last 12 months. This year's ceremony was held Sunday at King's Cross in London, with the main award being split between "Truffle Hunters" and "Stray." (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Lifestylethebitemag.com

NYX Hotel London

An experience unlike any other at NYX Hotel London Holborn. The city’s hottest new spot for good food, innovative cocktails and an electric atmosphere, NYX Hotel London Holborn is a unique and exciting destination in London’s mid-town. Named after the Greek goddess of the night, and designed for the open-minded, the curious, and the culturally savvy, NYX Hotel celebrates the vibrancy and culture of the city, providing guests with an experience quite unlike any other.
Retailhypebeast.com

Marni Market Is Coming to London

Earlier this month, Marni Market – the homeware and lifestyle imprint of the Marni brand – dropped the first images of its most recent seasonal collection. Now, the brand is coming to London with a new pop-up exhibition, just as the city has begun reopening post-lockdown. Opening with an installation...
RestaurantsEater

Where to Eat Breakfast in London

London’s best breakfasts are on an evolving brunch. Not only has breakfast gone beyond the fry up — and then some — breakfast is, increasingly, an enterprising way for the city’s essential, hottest, and just straightforwardly good restaurants to extend their ideas to morning eating. Between the seasonal, fermentation-forward brilliance on show at Esters, the steadying classics at St. John Bread and Wine, and an iconic omelette at The Wolseley, here are London’s best breakfasts, some to be taken seated, and others on the move.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

JetBlue expanding to London

Low-cost commercial airliner JetBlue announced Wednesday that it would expand to London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports, with flights set to begin in August. A news release from the company said that initial nonstop service to the two airports would be from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, beginning Aug. 11 with flights to Heathrow and expanding to Gatwick in late September.
Restaurantssecretldn.com

Where To Get Authentic Spanish Food In London, According To Spanish Londoners

Visit these London restaurants for some seriously spectacular Spanish food. Tanqueray’s Flor de Sevilla distilled gin, made with the essence of sun-drenched Seville oranges, is a glorious homage to the vibrant streets of Spain. And to honour the Spanish-inspired flavours of this uniquely bittersweet gin, we thought we’d ask Spanish Londoners where they go to find a taste of home in the Big Smoke.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Bar Elba London

Calling all Graduate Singles! This event is open to all University and College Graduates and professional people. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Bar Elba, so book today to secure the best price!. Party in Paradise this New Year's Eve at Bar Elba.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

56 Leadenhall Street London

Find 13 upcoming events at 56 Leadenhall Street in London below:. Do you own/manage 56 Leadenhall Street? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at 56 Leadenhall Street that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Done deal: North London agency completes purchase of local rival

Squires Estates, an independent north London estate agent with branches in Finchley, Hendon and Mill Hill, has acquired ACR Properties. The deal has significantly boosted the number of properties managed by Squires Estates across North West London and Hertfordshire. With a dedicated office in Borehamwood dealing exclusively with the Lettings...
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in June from Dezeen Events Guide

The Design Shanghai trade show, an exhibition about Muslim fashion in New York, Lisbon's Arquiteturas Film Festival and the London Design Biennale are just some of the global events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this June. In addition to the London Design Biennale, there is an evergrowing line-up of exhibitions...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Hoopla At The Miller London

Live sketch comedy from Next Level Sketch, a London-based comedy troupe affiliated with Hoopla Impro. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Hoopla At The Miller, so book today to secure the best price!. The UK’s first ever Improv Comedy Club. Hoopla present a...
Restaurantsculturewhisper.com

The best London rooftop bars: 2021's finest sky-high sipping

After a long, dreary winter indoors, it's time to breeze into a celebratory summer filled with 'real life' catch-ups, fuelled by plenty of rosé and cocktails. Few locations can bolster our collective sense of elation like a rooftop bar offering heart-melting vistas of the city's skyline. Whether you're looking for fancy cocktails with exquisite views, or secret sky-high gems, here's our round-up of the best rooftops to drink at in the capital.
Food & Drinksfoodieexplorers.co.uk

Food Review: Bustronome, London

We’ve all eaten on a bus, haven’t we? Greasy kebab and chips after a night out? Well, Bustronome is a bit different, think champagne, wine and multiple courses against a backdrop of London’s most famous sights. That’s right, this is a fine-dining restaurant on wheels!. So, just to be clear,...
LifestyleTelegraph

An insider guide to Somerset, a pastoral idyll for the stylish set

Plenty of us plan to stay closer to home this summer, and who can blame us when we have beautiful counties like Somerset on our doorstep, ready to explore. Somerset’s landscapes are steeped in legend, from the lush fields of ‘Avalon’ to Cheddar Gorge and the wilds of Exmoor. The winding, country lanes hold secrets: a spectacular gathering of birds at sunset; a cave filled with fertility symbols; a farm taken over by huge sculptures.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Top things to do in London

London is huge, fast-paced and packed with world-class things to do, see and experience. With so many options it can be hard to know where to start, whether you're a first-time visitor or coming back for more. You could be taking advantage of free entry at top art galleries and...
SportsTelegraph

Where to watch Euro 2021: the best big screen pubs in London and across the UK

Euro 2020 (taking place in 2021 because, well, you know why) is just around the corner, and after a long season of constant football, we’re set for even more of it. But there’s one key difference now: unlike throughout most of the past Premier League season, we can actually watch games in pubs. What joy to be back watching football with pints and friends.
Worldshillingtoneducation.com

London Design Biennale

The London Design Biennale is back with a bang after a year off! Curated by Artistic Director Es Devlin, there’s a jam packed schedule with something for everyone. London Design Biennale invites countries, territories and cities together for a global gathering of design kick. Watch the world’s most ambitious and...