Some folks in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, have developed the bad habit of calling former president Donald Trump the “former guy.” A few weeks ago, Republican Trump critic George Conway sprinkled the expression liberally throughout a Washington Post op-ed. Miles Taylor, one of the leaders of a small rump group of Republicans hoping to reform the GOP, dropped a “former guy” on Twitter this month. President Biden has done it, too: A few weeks after taking office, he referred to Trump as the “former guy,” saying he was “tired of talking about” his predecessor.