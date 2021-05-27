Cancel
Foreign Policy

US Ambassador Tai discuss trade relationship with China

Las Vegas Herald
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 27 (ANI): US Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Liu He on Thursday morning (local time) and discussed the importance of the trade relationship between Washington and Beijing. During their candid exchange, Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration's...

www.lasvegasherald.com
Person
Donald Trump
