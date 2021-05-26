HRB, HRO pros
We attended our first Historic Review Board (HRB) meeting a few weeks ago, having been notified that our application for a “Certificate of Approval” and applications from other property owners were to be discussed and decided that evening. The meeting was conducted in a precise and polite manner, the board members were prepared and informed on the agenda items, and the Historic Review Officer (HRO) was concise in her presentation of the applications to be considered.www.fredericksburgstandard.com