This is the time of year when nature comes alive. From the great bull elk to the small field mouse, from the millions of invertebrates to the thousands of birds, nature is bursting at the seams with new life. It’s a process as old as time. If you are interested in seeing this firsthand, just take a walk in native Missouri. Locally, you might want to go to Audubon Trails Nature Center off White Columns Drive. Visit frequently throughout the year and see the changes in nature from month to month. Nature is amazing; become a part of it.