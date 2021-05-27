Cancel
Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Man City Future as Barcelona Interest Rises

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago

In recent hours and over the last couple of days, various reports from Spain have suggested that newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta holds an interest in aiming to lure Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou.

With the La Liga side in financial ruin, and their competitive standing in European football weakening under the management of Ronald Koeman, the Manchester City boss would almost certainly be taking a step down from his current position in England.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest surrounding the future of Pep Guardiola amid the growing reports on the continent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, and perhaps unsurprisingly given his allegiances with the Manchester club, Pep Guardiola has 'no intention' to leave Manchester City - even if he was to source the final piece of the Etihad jigsaw and win the Champions League on Saturday night.

The report from Romano continues by highlighting the fact that Pep Guardiola is already planning for new signings this summer, along with the Manchester City board - such is his focus on the next campaign and the foreseeable future.

Guardiola only just signed a two-year contract extension in November, and given the rapid turn around in form since that moment and the immense on-the-field success, one would find it very difficult to imagine a scenario where he would want to leave the club any time soon.

The line from Spain was that Barcelona's president Joan Laporta had an ambition to get in contact with Pep Guardiola following the Champions League final, with the aim of convincing him that a return to Spain would be a good option ahead of a rebuild.

However, given the finances that could be at his disposal in Manchester, and his evident love and passion for Manchester City and those working around him, any move away from the club seems highly unlikely and next to impossible.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

