News Headlines 5/27/21
EIGHT KILLED IN SHOOTING AT CALIFORNIA RAIL YARD: Eight people were killed in a shooting at a light rail yard for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning by an employee who killed himself as police rushed into the facility in response to the 6:30 a.m. PT attack. The gunman was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy. Those killed included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent. Officials didn’t immediately offer a motive. A fire also broke out shortly before the shooting at a house that the Associated Press says public records show Cassidy owned.www.foreveraltoona.com