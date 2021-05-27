Cancel
San Jose, CA

News Headlines 5/27/21

 13 days ago

EIGHT KILLED IN SHOOTING AT CALIFORNIA RAIL YARD: Eight people were killed in a shooting at a light rail yard for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning by an employee who killed himself as police rushed into the facility in response to the 6:30 a.m. PT attack. The gunman was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy. Those killed included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent. Officials didn’t immediately offer a motive. A fire also broke out shortly before the shooting at a house that the Associated Press says public records show Cassidy owned.

AP Top Stories June 8 A

AP Top Stories June 8 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday June 8th: Kamala Harris goes to Mexico; FDA approves Alzheimer's drug; Canadian police say man used pickup truck to attack Muslim family; Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify before Congress about ransomware payment. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Boston, MAwhmp.com

COVID-19 News for Western Mass 5-27-21

(Undated) — According to the state’s vaccine reports on Wednesday, 50-percent of the entire Massachusetts population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts which is more than half of the 2020 census count of just over seven million people. According to the report, 4.1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
MetroNews This Morning 5-27-21

MetroNews This Morning 5-27-21

A federal lawsuit challenges West Virginia’s Transgender Sports Law. Former lawmaker Derrick Evans appears for in court over charges tied to the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Senator Capito guiding bi-partisan bill on infrastructure through the U.S. Senate. A fight turns into a broad daylight shooting at the Go-Mart in Milton. Three employees of Kanawha County Schools are charged with physically abusing students. Covid numbers continue to fall, the Chamber of Commerce President weights in on a financial incentive to get people back to work and in sports, a jewel of a pitching performance from Jackson Wolfe as WVU pulls the upset on top seed Texas in the Big XII baseball tournament. Those stories and much more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.
Associated Press

Associated Press

The Taliban has suspended talks over a possible exchange of Taliban and U.S. prisoners due to the "complexity" of the situation in Afghanistan, the militant group said on Sunday. "Due to the political complexity of the current situation in the country, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has decided to...
The Buzz 5/27/21

The Buzz 5/27/21

An article we published last week—“Crybaby, Creativity” (May 20, 2021)—contained two significant errors. In the A&E feature, we said that local musician Conor Bostic is non-binary. They are gender-fluid, and we deeply regret this error. We also wrongly stated the goal of their GoFundMe as the amount raised. The fundraising campaign is still active and in need of donations. Here’s a link if you’d to help Bostic reach their goal so they can have gender-affirming top surgery—gofund.me/8faaebba.
Almanac - Thursday 5/27/21

Almanac - Thursday 5/27/21

218 days remain until the end of the year. and the sun sets at 8:23 pm. We will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 1:07 pm. The first low tide will be at 6:14 am at minus 1.83 feet. The first high...
STATE OF NEBRASKA PUBLIC NOTICES 5/27/21

STATE OF NEBRASKA PUBLIC NOTICES 5/27/21

The following application(s) may be inspected at the office of the Nebraska Public Service Commission during regular office hours. Interventions must be filed with the Commission in the manner and within the time prescribed in Section 14 of the Rules of Commission Procedure, Title 291, NAC Chapter 1. AD-697r: In...
Celebrationslyonsrecorder.org

NEWS Briefs & NOTES from your editor, 5/27/21

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. What are you doing for Memorial Day weekend? Does it seem the same exciting ”time off” to party as in past years, or has the excitement lessened after a year of COVID restrictions, and the day will be rolling into the week, just like any other day? COVID will be affecting us for a long time to come. I tried to find some typical Memorial Day events to list in a “To Do this Weekend” article, and I really had to hunt the internet to find anything. I did not find a parade. And, Denver Civic Center is quiet. Boulder has an online “Bolder Boulder Race.” The only festive thing is a two-day festival in Westminster. It looks like fun, with live bands every two hours, and lots of booths and exhibits. It’s called the Colorado Music and Arts Festival — no mention of it being Memorial Day. Saturday is your best bet with 20 percent chance of rain, and then Sunday and Monday are 60 percent chance. Plus, we’re in the beginning of tornado season. We had 16 last weekend! plus some hail. Be sure to fly your flag and do something to remember the heroes in your life who have sacrificed their lives for you.
Today in History 5/27/21

Today in History 5/27/21

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.
Festivaltricornernews.com

Letters to the Editor - The Lakeville Journal - 5-27-21

Next Monday, we will remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military. For most Americans, these last wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were not only the longest in U.S. history, but also perhaps the least understood. This may be due in part to the fact that there was no draft and also because the issues have been murky and unresolved. Still, the United States has lost over 7,036 military members in those two countries.
AP News in Brief at 11:03 p.m. EDT

AP News in Brief at 11:03 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Democratic senator says he will not vote for the largest overhaul of U.S. election law in at least a generation, leaving no plausible path forward for legislation that his party and the White House have portrayed as crucial for protecting access to the ballot.
The Daily Dose 5-27-21

The Daily Dose 5-27-21

Baltimore announces new grants to support local vaccination efforts. City hospitality workers got free groceries with their vaccines today at M&T Bank Stadium. And in Baltimore County, churches and mobile units are working to connect with residents who are still hesitant about getting a COVID vaccine. Plus, an audio postcard from a cicada hunt with bug enthusiast Dr. Mike Raupp.
Georgia Stateenmnews.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Booed at State Republican Convention

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was loudly booed at a state Republican convention on Saturday. Kemp was a major target of former President Donald Trump’s in his efforts to overturn the election. Trump repeatedly attacked Kemp, and even demanded he resign. When Kemp was roundly criticized over the new voting law...
TrafficDerrick

Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 25

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday and at least 25 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said. The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a police officer in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali coup leader Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in Monday as president of a transitional government, solidifying his grip on power in the West African nation after carrying out his second coup in nine months. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Fraud CrimesNWI.com

Official says US seized ransom made to pipeline hackers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has seized millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, a law enforcement official said Monday. FBI and Justice Department officials were to...
Presidential Electionperutribune.com

2 polarizing populists vie in Peru's presidential runoff

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The daughter of an imprisoned former president and a rural teacher-turned-political novice vied for Peru’s presidency Sunday in a tight presidential runoff held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the Andean country. The polarizing populist candidates, leftist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori, making her...