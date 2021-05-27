Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DMX’s Final Interview Should Be a Wake-Up Call

By Nitish Pahwa
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve lost too many important rappers over these past few years, in startling succession and at tragically young ages. Throughout April, DMX, Black Rob, and Shock G, all genre pioneers in their 50s, died within weeks of one another. Just a few months earlier, in December 2020, MF DOOM’s wife revealed the masked-face villain had died two months before—a jarring announcement that couldn’t help but remind many fans of the 1993 death of the rapper Subroc, DOOM’s brother, in a fatal car accident. (DOOM’s cause of death remains unknown.) 2020 also claimed Malik B, a founding member of the Roots, along with too many other up-and-coming talents like FBG Duck, King Von, and Jordan Groggs, a member of Injury Reserve. In New York City alone last year, the coronavirus took Fred the Godson’s life, while 20-year-old (and already legendary) Pop Smoke was shot and killed. To this day, I still regularly hear Pop Smoke and DMX’s ferocious, gripping songs blasting from cars in my Brooklyn neighborhood.

slate.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Dj Quik
Person
Fredo Santana
Person
Mac Dre
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Pop Smoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Rap Music#Black People#Rapper#Pop Radio#Live Radio#Dmx#Shock G#Mf Doom#Roots#Fbg Duck#Injury Reserve#Black Americans#American#Rap Pages#Rap Media#Hip Hop Heads#Rap Scholarship#Old School Rappers#Cause Of Death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

DMX’s Posthumous ‘Exodus’ Is a Strong, Moving Final Chapter: Album Review

Posthumous albums, especially ones that were all-or-mostly completed before the artist’s death, are nearly always bittersweet, providing a look not only at what was lost but also what might have been. But DMX’s “Exodus,” which was nearly complete before his death on April 9, is even more bittersweet than most, marking not just a return to classic form filled with features ranging from Jay-Z and Nas (on the same song!) to Bono, Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo, but a reunion with longtime producer Swizz Beatz — the man who provided the New York rapper with the steely heft that made hits such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

DMX Revealed The ‘Toughest Thing About Being A Father’ In Final TV Interview Before His Death

The dad-of-15 spoke to TV One for their ‘Uncensored’ series just three weeks before he died in an episode that premiered on May 16. Just over a month after DMX’s untimely death at the age of 50, TV One has aired the rapper’s final ever TV interview as part of the network’s Uncensored series. And during the revealing chat the New Yorker and dad-of-15 shared what he felt were the joys and challenges of fatherhood.
CelebritiesPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biggie's story

The tension between rap as outlaw music and rap as one of modern America’s most commercially successful cultural products still isn’t resolved and is in fact getting harder to avoid.
Yonkers, NYHipHopDX.com

DMX Recalled Meeting An Angel In An Interview 3 Weeks Before His Death

DMX left his physical body over a month ago after suffering a catastrophic heart attack in early April. Three weeks prior to his untimely death, X sat down for an in-depth interview with TV One for its Uncensored series. The first of two parts aired on Sunday night (May 16) and found the Ruff Ryders legend opening up about some intensely personal memories.
CelebritiesEsquire

J Cole's 'Let Go My Hand' Confirms a Long-Rumored Fight With Diddy at An MTV VMAs Afterparty

Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 single "Control" is widely considered a game changing moment in modern hip-hop. It's a verse in which Lamar ignited a generation of hip-hop feuds, while staking his claim as an all-time great. It's a verse so important that even now, eight years later, we're feeling the reverberations of his words in J. Cole's new track “Let Go My Hand,” from his latest album The Off-Season. The track references a long-rumored altercation between him and Diddy at a 2013 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. But to really understand the weight of this hip-hop thread we have to go all the way back to the beginning.
MusicTMZ.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photog Chi Modu Dead at 54

Chi Modu -- one of the most famous photographers in hip-hop history, documenting iconic shots from the 1990s -- has died. An Instagram post announcing the sad news went up Saturday, with a caption that read ... "Our hearts are broken... We continue the fight ©💪🏾 The family request privacy at this time 📷." It was accompanied by a photo of him and his lifespan in years, 1966-2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons says his final words reassured her he wasn’t afraid to die

DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons has said the late rapper used his last words to help her understand that he wasn’t afraid to die.The artist, real name Earl Simmons, died on 9 April, having spent several days on life support at a New York hospital following a catastrophic cardiac arrest.During an appearance on the People Every Day podcast, Simmons – who was married to DMX from 1999 to 2014 – said: “I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that ‘not enough time with their dad’ thing; it’s a tough time.”She added: “At the same...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Explains Why Pop Smoke Didn't Make DMX's 'Exodus' Album

DMX’s first posthumous album Exodus arrived on Friday (May 28), seven weeks after his untimely death. But among the myriad of guest features, which included JAY-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, among others, Pop Smoke was noticeably absent. Not long before DMX passed away, the Ruff Ryders legend appeared...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Producer Turn Me Up Josh Has Reportedly Died: Lil Durk & Others Mourn

Winners Circle producer Turn Me Up Josh has reportedly passed away. The news was confirmed by Lil Durk, London On Da Track, London Jae, and others who are publicly grieving on social media. Josh had been working closely with Lil Durk and Lil Baby on their upcoming collaborative album, teasing that he might have production credits on every single song.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Issues The Rules To Posting Money On ‘The Gram’

Rappers love flexing their money with any chance they get. It’s gotten to a point that people such as Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black have argued over who started the excessive displays of wealth. According to Lil Durk, though, not everyone has the right to show off their dead presidents.
Violent CrimesPosted by
HollywoodLife

DMX Confessed That His Ex Got Mad When He Got ‘Too Cozy’ With Aaliyah On Set

In his final TV interview the rapper revealed how he got a little too close for comfort to the late singer on a music video set. DMX warming Aaliyah’s arms up while she sat between his legs on a music video set enraged his then wife Tashera Simmons, the rapper revealed in his final ever TV interview. The behind-the-scenes story was shared on An Uncensored Special: DMX The Icon, which aired on TV One on May 17.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

The music producer and husband of Alicia Keys notes in a new interview that he doesn't think the late rapper got a lot of 'the other love' that he 'was looking for.'. AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz was among those who paid tribute to DMX at his funeral following his death last month. During the ceremony, the super producer-turned-mogul decided to call out people who didn't give enough love for the late rapper. In a new interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz explained the matter in addition to clarifying that it wasn't for X's fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

DMX album 'Exodus' released after rapper's death

May 28 (UPI) -- Exodus, a new album from DMX, has been released in the wake of the rapper's death. The posthumous album was released Friday, more than a month after DMX died at age 50 after being hospitalized for a heart attack. Exodus features 13 songs, including the single...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

DMX’s New Album Exodus With JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, and Lil Wayne Released: Listen

The first posthumous DMX album has been released. Exodus features appearances from JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Lox, Usher, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons. Swizz Beatz executive produced and produced the 13-track record, which is available via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam. Listen to Exodus below.