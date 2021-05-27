Duran Duran 5/27/21

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran frontman, Simon LeBon admitted that the band totally rethought their upcoming album, Future Past, during their time-off during the pandemic. LeBon shed light on how the band decided to revamp what they had ready to release in 2020 and move forward in another direction, telling the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, “We had an opportunity to step back. We actually thought, y’know what? (The album’s) not finished, and it’s not good enough. And we can make it better, and we can make it complete.”

