Cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in England have risen by nearly 50 per cent in three days and more than doubled in a week, new figures show.Numbers have increased by more than 1,000 since Monday, and by more than 2,000 in the past seven days, according to official figures.A total of 3,424 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus B1617.2 – thought to be more transmissible - have now been confirmed in the UK, Public Health England (PHE) said.Thursdays figure’s represent a rise of 2,111 on the previous week, when there were 1,313 cases, and a...