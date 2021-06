Nike will be shooting for the moon with a brand new Air Max silhouette dubbed, Furyosa, which will be introduced this summer in a variety of different colors. Nike has always lead the pack in terms of innovation and supplying designs for the future. Just look at their Air Max collection that dates all the way back to the ’80s that is still worn proudly around the globe today. Now as the sneaker industry and designs are changing in front of our eyes, the Swoosh is set to introduce the Air Max Furyosa that capitalizes on the chunky sneaker movement.