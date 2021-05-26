newsbreak-logo
“It is crucial we understand the full extent of the threat facing our nation to ensure the tragic events of Jan. 6, 2021, never happen again,” wrote Senator John Cornyn to President Joseph Biden on Jan. 28. Senator Cornyn was right. We need to know how and why angry mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol. What sequence of events led to the attack? Who was involved? How can we prevent future acts of domestic terrorism? The best way to answer these questions is with a bipartisan commission.

A bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection failed 54-35 in the Senate on Friday, with just six Republicans voting in its favor: Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Democrats were six votes shy of the 60 needed to bypass a GOP-led filibuster, leading many to sharply criticize the filibuster and its role in the democratic process.
WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bipartisan commission proposed to study the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The Senate voted 54-35 Friday on whether to debate the measure, which fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, which blocks debate of the measure. The House had approved legislation to create the commission with support from 35 Republicans.
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, with 35 House Republicans joining […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe U.S. Capitol attack appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump. A vote on the measure had been expected...
In a statement in mid-February, with the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot still fresh in the minds of millions of Americans and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Texas Sen. John Cornyn called the attack “horrific and appalling.”. “Those who planned and participated in the violence that day should be prosecuted to the...