Capitol attack

“It is crucial we understand the full extent of the threat facing our nation to ensure the tragic events of Jan. 6, 2021, never happen again,” wrote Senator John Cornyn to President Joseph Biden on Jan. 28. Senator Cornyn was right. We need to know how and why angry mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol. What sequence of events led to the attack? Who was involved? How can we prevent future acts of domestic terrorism? The best way to answer these questions is with a bipartisan commission.