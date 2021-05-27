Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Gardening: Protecting your plants from pests

Marconews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur weather allows for insect activity year round. For those of you who prefer to try the natural way of controlling pests in your yard there is integrated pest management. When using integrated pest management in your yard proper identification of insects is a must. There are many books available with pictures and information on the insects of Florida. A very good one is titled “Florida Insects” and costs around $5. It is available in the local garden center or hardware store. The Collier County Extension Office in Immokalee has excellent literature on Florida insects. And the internet has an endless supply of information.

www.marconews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Immokalee, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Plant Tissue#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#Phytotoxicity#Pests#Plant Injury#Insect Activity Year#Florida Insects#Chewing Insects#Sucking Insects#Aphids#Systemic Insecticides#Mites#Ornamentals#Whiteflies#Bacillus Thuringiensis#Moisture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Immokalee, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Helping Solve Pet Overpopulation One “SNIP” at a Time

Tom Kepp, Founder of SNIP Collier (Spay and Neuter Initiative Program), is talking about the May 18 opening of the SNIP Clinic on Davis Boulevard when his phone rings. A pet owner is inquiring about spay service for his cat who will soon be going into heat. After providing the clinic details Kepp comments, “See, so many people want to do the right thing for their pets. They just either don’t know how to go about it or can’t afford it.” And that is how SNIP Collier was born.
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Collier County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Doberman in Collier County gives birth to 18 puppies

A Doberman in Collier County recently gave birth to 18 puppies. It isn’t quite a world record, but it’s still a lot!. The new mama gave birth to the puppies with no help from a veterinarian, and the pups will have a lot of company: there are five kids in the house.