Matt Hancock shrugs as he’s confronted on damning Dominic Cummings claims – VIDEO | Politics | Information. Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has beforehand stated he was unable to observe accusations from former chief aide Dominic Cummings as a result of he was “saving lives”. However BBC’s Andrew Marr took the chance to grill Matt Hancock on the accusations to which the minister awkwardly shrugged and tried to brush him off. Mr Hancock was then confirmed clips from the committee listening to to which a visibly annoyed Mr Hancock desperately defended himself.