Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

COMPLEX BOOST and SANTASSÉ Host Pierre Jeanneret Furniture Exhibition

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan‘s COMPLEX BOOST is holding a Pierre Jeanneret pop-up until the end of the week. Curated by Tatsumasa Onuki of SANTASSÉ and WESTOVERALLS, the exhibition will see over 40 pieces (available for purchase) of celebrated furniture by the Swiss architect. Located in Nakameguro, the viewings are appointment only and will...

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Jeanneret
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Art#Modern Tokyo#Westoveralls#Swiss#Lego Art#Jeanneret Furniture#Celebrated Furniture#Collection#Floor Tokyo View#Complex Boost#Wanderlusters#Chandigarh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Lego
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

Pierre Yovanovitch Debuts His Very Own Furniture Brand

Paris- and New York–based designer Pierre Yovanovitch has a knack for making every element in his interiors feel effortless. You can chalk it up to a past life as a menswear designer for the late, great Pierre Cardin. You can attribute it to his obsession with materials and history. You might even ascribe it to the simple fact that he is French. But we would argue that much of this je ne sais quoi emanates from his bespoke furnishings, which combine luxe materials, quality craftsmanship, and sometimes even a touch of humor (just see his cuddly Papa Bear chair).
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Kyoto is hosting a special Doraemon art exhibition this summer

Japan’s famous blue cat-robot Doraemon has had its fair share of collaborations over the years, from adorning an entire Seibu Railway train to designing a Gucci capsule collection. Now this iconic character is scheduled to host its own exhibition this summer at the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, specifically in its newest exhibition hall, the Higashiyama Cube.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

The Nic hosting artist Serena Bocchino for mini-residency and exhibition opening

CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will be hosting artist Serena Bocchino for a mini-residency and exhibition opening this May. “Bocchino’s work evokes a deep emotional response with her use of bold colors and intricate linework,” Curator Amanda Yonker said. “It is reminiscent of a harmonious dance on canvas set to music we can only imagine.”
Visual ArtHalf Moon Bay Review

Coastal Arts League hosts exhibition this week

The Coastal Arts League is hosting another show opening on May 27 and running through June 20. This one includes abstract art from Paul Rubas and Martha Irwin. A reception with the artists will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the opening reception is free and refreshments will be provided.
Interior Designcoolmaterial.com

Esteemed Designer Pierre Yovanovitch Finally Launched His Furniture Label

French designer Pierre Yovanovitch has been tackling everything from men’s fashion to architecture across the globe for the better part of three decades. While all of his work is impressive, he is most well known for his furniture pieces and interior designs and, until recently, you couldn’t even buy the former without the latter. Now, with the launch of Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, 45 different pieces of his furniture that runs the gamut from seating, lighting, tables, and accessories, will be available to all of us. Whether it’s asymmetric or anthropomorphic, gestural or geometric, literature- or nature-inspired, there’s at least one piece in this collection that every single person will find desirable because that’s the kind of appeal these pieces have. As Yovanovitch himself described the collection, “It takes the quality and uncompromised attention to detail out of the context of a private residence or limited-edition gallery model, and makes it available to a wider, global audience.” As with all his previous offerings, each piece is made in conjunction with the best craftspeople across the world.
Visual Artelpasoinc.com

Rubin Center hosts annual juried student exhibition

The Rubin Center’s 2021 Annual Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition will host an opening reception for the general public in June. The exhibit showcases works of art and design created by undergraduate students enrolled in the Department of Art during the 2020-21 academic year. More than 130 pieces from among 450 submissions were selected for the exhibition, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, metals, prints and graphic designs.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

GCCA to host ‘Jones Gap & Beyond’ and ‘Scar, Gravity & Paint’ exhibitions

Two new solo exhibitions will open June 4 at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts at 101 Abney St. in Greenville. The featured exhibitions are “Jones Gap & Beyond,” which will feature paintings of Jones Gap State Park’s landscapes by Bill Jameson and “Scar, Gravity & Paint,” which consist of Randy Akers’ paintings of homes and buildings in disrepair across America.
PhotographyPosted by
Creative Bloq

Eiffel Tower optical illusion stuns Paris

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most photographed landmarks in the world, so it can be hard to find a new angle to shoot it from. But Parisians have emerged from lockdown to find it now looks very different – if you're standing on the right spot. A stunning optical illusion from French photographer and street artist JR makes the tower appear to be perched precariously over a rocky chasm with a city below it.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

Vicki Pierre’s exhibit brings fairytales to Boca Raton

On June 9, the Boca Raton Museum of Art will open their new exhibit, Vicki Pierre: Be My Herald of What’s to Come, which will blend the artist’s Haitian heritage with contemporary pop culture. The new exhibit is scheduled to open to the public on June 9 and will be...
Interior Designdesiretoinspire.net

7 Best Illuminated Architectural Projects in the World

Today, architectural lighting design is one of the most transformative elements in the building industry. Whether it’s natural or artificial lighting, proper illumination brings uniqueness to spaces by providing architects a broader scope to express their creativity while retaining the functionality, artistic value, and social perception of an architectural project.
Visual Artladailypost.com

Village Arts Is Hosting ‘COVID Crafters’ Exhibit

Village Arts is hosting a new show on its walls featuring the works of 13 local artists and crafters. Courtesy photo. The ‘COVID Crafters’ exhibit features the work of 13 artists, which lines the walls at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. VILLAGE ARTS News:. There is always something in store at...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Contemporary Scottish Architecture: 6 Humble Homes in the Land of the Brave

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Scotland is a diverse and unique place; for most people, it holds a mystic quality that encourages exploration and adventure. The ever-changing landscape of rugged mountains, crystal clear seas, ancient villages and vibrant cities is a melting pot of centuries worth of design and architecture. Informed by heritage, modernism and tradition, the country’s rich legacy of innovation and creativity has born an array of architects whose work has not only defined the built landscape of Scotland but whose style and significance can be seen across the world.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
New Canaan, CTstamfordplus.com

LiveGirl and Carriage Barn Host Annual “She Is Rising” Art Exhibit and Benefit

New Canaan, CT – LiveGirl will again partner with the Carriage Barn Arts Center for its fourth annual arts exhibit. This year’s curated exhibit, She Is Rising, is a celebration of women of various ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities – some captured from life, and others imagined – who represent female power in a myriad of manifestations. The exhibit features artwork by pop artist phenomenon Ashley Longshore, artist activist TL Duryea, and contemporary artist Michele Voight and will run May 27 – June 5.
Museumstaunton-ma.gov

Old Colony History Museum Hosts Special Portuguese Exhibit

Old Colony History Museum Hosts Special Portuguese Exhibit. The Old Colony History Museum is hosting a special exhibition, Portuguese Heritage Around the World, from Tuesday, June 1st through Saturday, June 5th. Portuguese Heritage Around the World, supported by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in partnership with the Center for Portuguese Studies...