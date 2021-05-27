Cancel
Indianola, IA

Slipknot to Host Music Festival in Indianola

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianola will be the site of a music festival this coming fall, as Slipknot has announced they are hosting Knotfest Iowa 2021 on September 25th at the National Balloon Classic Field. Knotfest Iowa 2021 includes over 12 bands including Faith No More, Megadeth, and Tech N9ne among others. Tickets for Knotfest Iowa 2021 are available on pre-sale now for Knotfest subscribers, with general sale set to begin at 10am CT on June 4. For ticket information, go to this story on KNIAKRLS.com.

www.kniakrls.com
