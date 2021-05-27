Slipknot to Host Music Festival in Indianola

The City of Indianola is inviting the public to take a tour of the Library and the Indianola Fire and Police Station/City Hall this evening. The buildings will be open to the public to view the facilities and new layouts, as well as meet staff. For those unable to attend, a virtual tour is available or an in-person tour may be scheduled at a later date. The tour will take place from 6-8pm. A link to the virtual tour can be found below.