Widespread storms with a severe threat thru early evening

SEVERE T-Storm Warning for Craig, Delaware & Nowata counties until 1:30 PM

SEVERE T-Storm Warning for Osage County until 2:00 PM

TORNADO WATCH for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 7:00 PM

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in KS and Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties in OK until 1:00 AM.

Expect an increase in storm coverage and intensity as the afternoon goes along

Muggy, breezy conditions expected ahead of the arrival of t-storms

Some storms will be severe with a large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado threat

Rain clears out by early Friday morning with drier weather heading into the holiday weekend

Comfortable temperatures with low humidity through Memorial Day

Next chance of rain returns Sunday night into Monday

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a closer look at today’s severe weather risks

Download the FOX23 Weather App

Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas.

Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.