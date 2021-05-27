Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Widespread storms with a severe threat thru early evening

By Michael Grogan, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRuhk_0aD4ifDu00

SEVERE T-Storm Warning for Craig, Delaware & Nowata counties until 1:30 PM

SEVERE T-Storm Warning for Osage County until 2:00 PM

TORNADO WATCH for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 7:00 PM

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in KS and Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties in OK until 1:00 AM.

  • Expect an increase in storm coverage and intensity as the afternoon goes along
  • Muggy, breezy conditions expected ahead of the arrival of t-storms
  • Some storms will be severe with a large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado threat
  • Rain clears out by early Friday morning with drier weather heading into the holiday weekend
  • Comfortable temperatures with low humidity through Memorial Day
  • Next chance of rain returns Sunday night into Monday
  • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a closer look at today’s severe weather risks

Download the FOX23 Weather App

Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas.

Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wagoner, OK
City
Le Flore, OK
City
Nowata, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Haskell, OK
City
Delaware, OK
City
Pittsburg, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Washington, OK
City
Kansas, OK
City
Adair, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Tornado Warning#Weather Conditions#Delaware Nowata#Mayes Mcintosh#Muggy#Rogers#Severe T Storm Warning#Drier Weather#Damaging Wind#Tornado Watch#Rain Returns#Eastern Oklahoma#Osage County#Comfortable Temperatures#Breezy Conditions#Flash#T Storms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Forecasters: Flooding a concern as rain expected all week

Three to five inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of six to eight inches are possible through Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said. Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across eastern Oklahoma this week. "This active weather pattern could increase flooding and river flooding concerns as the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Tulsa County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Portion of W3900 Road Closed for Bridge Repairs

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th. District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any conveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Fire tears through north Tulsa house overnight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire destroyed a vacant north Tulsa house overnight. Firefighters say it happened around 3 a.m. near Apache and Peoria. Luckily, they were able to put it out quickly. Investigators say the house was boarded up, and no one currently lives there. The cause of the...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Tulsa County, OKKTUL

83 Tulsa County lives lost to drunk driving since 2017

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma ABLE Commission held a press conference at the Gathering Place Thursday to announce its new social media campaign, "Don't Walk in my Shoes." The event was held to help in the fight against underage drinking, reducing impaired driving, and the consequences of serving as...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa County Parks hiring for summer 2021

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks and Recreation announced that it is hiring summer 2021 positions for camp counselors, lifeguards, umpires, and splash park monitors. The county operates the Bixby Community Center, Buddy LaFortune Community Center, Chandler Community Center, O’Brien Recreation Center, and South County Recreation Center (SoCo). The...
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Alluwe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Chelsea Big Cabin... New Alluwe White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 275 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ROGERS AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, a cluster of showers and storms were located over northern Tulsa county and far southeast Osage county, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this activity. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Foyil... Talala Turley... Bushyhead
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Editorial: Tulsa MSA is at 1 million and growing

News that the Tulsa metropolitan area’s population had stepped over the 1 million mark is more than just an issue of local pride. Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau put the seven-county Tulsa Metropolitan Service Area population for July 1 at 1,006,411, 0.7% more than the estimate for 2019. Some 657,589 of those people were in Tulsa County.
Tulsa County, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa County Sheriff Adds Certified Tracking Bloodhound To Department

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office believes it now has the only nationally certified bloodhound tracking team in Oklahoma. Sgt. Ernie Mendenhall and 2-year-old American Bloodhound Missy just completed a weeklong certification course in Maryland, and she’s now available to help TCSO and other agencies. "So, now we’re very excited that...