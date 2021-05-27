Williamson Man Arrested in Knoxville on Felony Charges

The sentencing date has been set for a Pella woman convicted on a First Degree Murder charge. Michelle Boat is scheduled to come back to Marion County District Court on Thursday, July 1st at 1 p.m. First Degree Murder in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole, however, the hearing will allow a victim impact statement to be read by the family if they so choose. Michelle killed Tracy Mondabaugh of Ottumwa, the girlfriend of her estranged husband Nicholas, on the night of May 18th, 2020, outside of the Glenwood Street Apartments in Pella. Hear a recap from the trial on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast here from the show that aired this Wednesday on 92.1 KRLS.