Knoxville, IA

Williamson Man Arrested in Knoxville on Felony Charges

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

A Williamson man faces felony charges after an incident in Knoxville Monday morning. Shortly before 7:00 a.m., Knoxville officers received the report of a man known to them as 26-year-old Bryce Ludwig asleep in a car near the intersection of Highway 14 and W Larson Street. Officers approached the vehicle, and discovered a marijuana grinder containing a green, leafy substance in plain sight while Ludwig was sleeping. Officers also located several syringes and a metal pipe.

www.kniakrls.com
