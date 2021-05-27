Williamson Man Arrested in Knoxville on Felony Charges
A Williamson man faces felony charges after an incident in Knoxville Monday morning. Shortly before 7:00 a.m., Knoxville officers received the report of a man known to them as 26-year-old Bryce Ludwig asleep in a car near the intersection of Highway 14 and W Larson Street. Officers approached the vehicle, and discovered a marijuana grinder containing a green, leafy substance in plain sight while Ludwig was sleeping. Officers also located several syringes and a metal pipe.www.kniakrls.com