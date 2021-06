As cities begin reemerging from shutdowns and long-awaited concert tours slowly return, this summer — as suggested by the many pop bangers released in May — is guaranteed to be filled with exciting new music. From SOUR, the debut album of teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo, to “Butter,” the latest single of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, we’ve compiled some of the best albums and songs that dropped this month. Dance away to our playlist below.