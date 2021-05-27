Jonathan Pie at Birmingham Symphony Hall

BOSTON — A pandemic cheated Dutch piano duo Lucas and Arthur Jussen out of their Tanglewood debut on the very same day in July that all of us were cheated out of a performance of Mozart’s Concerto in E-flat for two pianos. (We didn’t exactly howl in protest, though, because violinist Gil Shaham ended up filling in for the Jussens.) Weeks earlier, Georgian-born German violinist Lisa Batiashvili had likewise been forced to withdraw from her August 1 Tanglewood appearance. But now, thanks to vaccines, these musicians are on their way to Symphony Hall for performances October 7–16, the Jussens performing their intended Tanglewood repertoire, Mozart’s Concerto in E-flat, on a program with music by Richard Strauss, and Batiashvili performing the Sibelius violin concerto on a program with Still and Strauss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO